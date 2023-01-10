“Three Amigos” are expected to announce commitments from the three countries on Tuesday, Jan. 11

President Biden visited the southern border in El Paso Sunday for the first time since taking office. He then headed to Mexico City for the North American Leaders’ Summit with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Joe Biden, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Justin Trudeau reach deals on Chips, Climate, Immigration.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the three North American leaders say they will work to boost semiconductor industries, cut methane emissions, improve asylum process and fight drug trafficking.

MEXICO CITY—President Biden, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are expected to announce commitments from the three countries on Tuesday to build the semiconductor industry in the region, hit their climate goals and tackle the surge in migration, according to the White House.

The three leaders are meeting in Mexico City this week for the North American Leaders’ Summit, where they agreed to organize a semiconductor forum with industry representatives and government officials in early 2023 and coordinate on figuring out their semiconductor supply chain needs and investments.

