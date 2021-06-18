Mexico is working to reopen the land border with the US

Mexico announced it was speeding up vaccinations in areas along the border with the United States as part of an effort to roll back coronavirus-related travel restrictions.
According to Reuters.com, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard revealed the government’s plan to hasten vaccinations on Tuesday as part of a meeting with U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City.
Ebrard said officials have increased vaccinations “as fast as possible” in the border region to facilitate the trade, tourism and travel industries impacted by the pandemic. The U.S. also sent 1.35 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines to the Mexican border on Tuesday.
Mexican officials believe that ensuring the frontier cities have the same level of coronavirus protection as U.S. cities would result in nonessential land border restrictions being lifted.
In May, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the land borders with both Canada and Mexico would remain closed to all nonessential travel through at least June 21.
In the Mexican Caribbean, the marquee summer vacation spots in Cancun and the Riviera Maya region are once again dealing with seaweed. An estimated 120 to 125 tons of sargassum have been removed from the public beaches of Puerto Morelos per day.
Source: Travel Pulse
