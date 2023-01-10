Enjoy a cup of Homemade Hot Chocolate!

We know that these weeks have presented a cold and rainy weather, worthy of a movie night in bed, accompanied by your favorite drink, so today we bring you an easy recipe to make a homemade hot chocolate.
Ingredients
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar, (or add to desired sweetness)
- 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 4 cups whole milk*
- 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate, (chips, chunks or shavings)
- ½ tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar and cocoa powder. Add milk, chocolate chips, and vanilla and whisk together.
- Place over medium heat and bring it to a light boil while stirring constantly. Be sure the chocolate is fully melted and incorporated.
- Set aside to cool to your desired temperature and serve with your favorite toppings.
Recipe Notes
*For a richer and creamier hot chocolate, replace 1 cup of milk with 1 cup of heavy cream or half and half.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Weather in Merida January 11: Light showers expected during the afternoon
During this Wednesday, January 11, the.
-
Merida and Cuba, two nations twinned by a Circus in Paseo de Montejo
Mérida and Cuba twinned through circus.
-
Turtle nesting season about to end in the Mexican Pacific Coast
The season for baby turtle release.
-
Earth’s ozone layer could be fixed in 40 years (U.N.)
The ozone layer is on track.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal strengthens the SSP equipment to ensure peace and tranquility in Yucatán
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal delivered 207.
-
Rosco, the traveling dog, visits the Magic Town of Izamal
Rosco, an Old German Shepherd dog.
-
Check out this Lemon Garlic Pasta recipe
One of everybody’s favorite foods is.
-
Man strips naked in Merida’s Historic Center
A man was photographed completely naked.
-
Insurance company car involved in an accident on the streets of downtown Merida
Ironically, the car of an insurance.
-
Man almost lynched in Merida, tied and beaten up by an angry mob
Fed up with the robberies, residents.
Leave a Comment