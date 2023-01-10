  • Expat Community,
  • Feature,
  • Food and Drink,
  • Lifestyle

    • Enjoy a cup of Homemade Hot Chocolate!

    By on January 10, 2023
    woman in brown sweater holding green ceramic mug with brown and white liquid
    Photo by Karolina Grabowska on Pexels.com

    We know that these weeks have presented a cold and rainy weather, worthy of a movie night in bed, accompanied by your favorite drink, so today we bring you an easy recipe to make a homemade hot chocolate.

    Ingredients

    • 1/4 cup granulated sugar, (or add to desired sweetness)
    • 1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
    • 4 cups whole milk*
    • 1/2 cup semisweet chocolate, (chips, chunks or shavings)
    • ½ tsp vanilla extract

    Instructions

    1. In a medium saucepan, whisk together the sugar and cocoa powder. Add milk, chocolate chips, and vanilla and whisk together. 
    2. Place over medium heat and bring it to a light boil while stirring constantly. Be sure the chocolate is fully melted and incorporated. 
    3. Set aside to cool to your desired temperature and serve with your favorite toppings.

    Recipe Notes

    *For a richer and creamier hot chocolate, replace 1 cup of milk with 1 cup of heavy cream or half and half. 

    TYT Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment