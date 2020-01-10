Tizimin’s “Plaza de Toros” catches fire, no injuries reported

Just a few days after Tizimín entered the Guinness Records with the largest “Rosca de Reyes” in the world, the city reported that the local “Plaza de Toros” caught fire in the early morning of the Friday, January 10th.
So far, it is unknown what caused the fire, however the prompt action of the municipal and state fire department managed to quell the voracious flames that consumed part of the bullfighting ring.
The fire began around 4:00 AM on Friday Jan. 10th, and is believed to have been caused intentionally, since witnesses declared that two hours after the fire started, a heavy rain fell and helped to put it away.
Fortunately, no injured people are reported and a spokesperson of the Tizimín City Council announced that the fire did not cause any significant structural damage.
From the statement issued by the City of Tizimín through its social networks, it is known that six boxes were damaged, however work is already being done to restore them, and the repair work is being verified by Civil Protection personnel.
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
