  • Headlines,
  • National,
  • News

    • AMLO plans to overhaul Mexico’s $266 Billion USD Pension System

    By on July 22, 2020

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented a plan to overhaul the nation’s $266 billion pension system, seeking to have companies pay more toward employee retirement funds, in a rare display of unity with business leaders.

    The president said in a Wednesday morning press conference that the reform will stave off a looming retirement crisis. The bill would focus on boosting pensions fo

    Click on the following link for full article on Bloomberg: https://www.bloombergquint.com/politics/amlo-and-big-business-agree-to-overhaul-mexico-s-pension-system
    Copyright © BloombergQuint



    Comments

    comments

    Alejandro

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment