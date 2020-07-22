AMLO plans to overhaul Mexico’s $266 Billion USD Pension System

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented a plan to overhaul the nation’s $266 billion pension system, seeking to have companies pay more toward employee retirement funds, in a rare display of unity with business leaders.

The president said in a Wednesday morning press conference that the reform will stave off a looming retirement crisis. The bill would focus on boosting pensions fo

Click on the following link for full article on Bloomberg: https://www.bloombergquint.com/politics/amlo-and-big-business-agree-to-overhaul-mexico-s-pension-system

Copyright © BloombergQuint







Comments

comments