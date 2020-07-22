AMLO plans to overhaul Mexico’s $266 Billion USD Pension System

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador presented a plan to overhaul the nation’s $266 billion pension system, seeking to have companies pay more toward employee retirement funds, in a rare display of unity with business leaders.
The president said in a Wednesday morning press conference that the reform will stave off a looming retirement crisis. The bill would focus on boosting pensions fo
Click on the following link for full article on Bloomberg: https://www.bloombergquint.com/politics/amlo-and-big-business-agree-to-overhaul-mexico-s-pension-system
Copyright © BloombergQuint
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Hollywood leaves the world without movies
LOS ANGELES (Agencies) – Hollywood had.
-
Mexico eager to lure firms from Asia under new trade deal
Mexico has spoken to a host.
-
Coronavirus could wipe out two decades of progress in the war against child labor
PESHAWAR, Pakistan — The boys struck.
-
Patient arrives dead to IMSS clinic in Umán
UMÁN, YUCATÁN (July 22, 2020).- Despite.
-
The Rolling Stones launch “SCARLET” a never before released track with Jimmy Page.
The Rolling Stones launched today, July.
-
Two senior citizens die in Mérida, one in the northern and the other on the southern part of town
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (July 22, 2020).- Two.
-
The covid-19 vaccine by Oxford University and AstraZeneca will be sold “at cost” worldwide.
LONDON UK (Agencies) – The covid-19.
-
Supermarket restrictions, to avoid unfair competition
MÉRIDA.- In consideration of local businesses.
-
Mexico – New record of deaths and infections from covid-19
José Luis Alomía, Director of Epidemiology,.
-
Grumpy Old Men: Mérida senior citizens break all preventive regulations
Mérida “Abuelitos” generate controversy for breaking.
Leave a Comment