The 2023 National Banking Convention will be held in Mérida

Why will the Banking Convention be held in Mérida-Yucatán?

Security, tourist experiences, infrastructure development for large events, in addition to its gastronomy make Yucatan an entity that visitors prefer.

The city of Mérida has the Yucatán Siglo XXI Convention and Exhibition Center and the Yucatán International Congress Center, becoming a convention district in the center of the city and an exhibition district in the north of the city, also includes different types of forums: farms, hotels and other event venues in a way that has restructured the tourism sector to strengthen the meetings industry.

In the capital of Yucatan, it has also shown development in air connectivity and an important evolution in the hotel infrastructure , in addition to the creation of tourist experiences and its gastronomy.

TYT Newsroom