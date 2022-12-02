Mayor Zacarías Curi strengthens pet care with new Sterilization Campaign in Progreso, Yucatán

The municipality of Progreso continues to reinforce actions in favor of animal welfare and, on this occasion, Mayor Julián Zacarías Curi attended the Canine and Feline Sterilization Day that took place this morning at the “Víctor Cervera” Sports Unit.

This was in charge of the Subdirección de Ecología in coordination with the state Zoonosis program of the Servicios de Salud del Estado de Yucatán, which sterilized 40 animals, free of charge.

Zacarías Curi was accompanied by the director of the Centro de Salud de Servicios Ampliados (ESSA) of Progreso, Dr. Adrián Ramses Moguel Méndez, both thanked the good response of pet owners, not only for this day but also in the previous ones, because this year, the agencies were able to carry out 7 days, achieving 280 sterilizations in total, both dogs and cats.

The mayor emphasized that this figure contributes to address several issues, initially, to prevent diseases and inappropriate behavior in pets, and in terms of public health, to reduce the number of animals on the street, which generate environmental pollution by urinating and defecating on public roads, since when their waste solidifies or evaporates, it can cause health problems in people, without forgetting that road accidents and bites are also prevented.

In addition, it is also important to mention that, with this campaign in the municipality, and according to the parameters of the SSY, about 8 thousand animals a year are prevented from ending up in the abandonment.

So, without a doubt, “we will continue working to provide this service, both to the municipal capital as well as to the six commissaries. This is being done with great effort to reach the population free of charge, as these surgeries in other places, range from $300 pesos to $3,000 to $4,000 pesos depending on the weight and characteristics of the animal. We ask for your patience, we know the demand is great, but we are working on it,” said the mayor. It is worth mentioning that, in addition to these sterilization campaigns, the City of Progreso has also promoted the culture of adoption, responsible ownership and permanent anti-rabies vaccinations, as per the mayor’s orders.

