Free eyeglasses for children with visual impairments

The governor, together with the ” Ver bien para aprender mejor ” foundation, is promoting the distribution of glasses to elementary and high school students
Merida, Yucatan.- Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal Donated new pairs of glasses in conjunction with the “Seeing Well to Learn Better” Foundation. These glasses represent an opportunity to perform at school and sitting in the back of the classroom will no longer be a problem.
The students of the Technical High School Number 75, in the Ciudad Caucel housing complex, received the support as part of the program, through which eyeglasses are distributed free of charge to children and their families.
With this delivery, students and parents are benefited not only in school improvement, but also it is an financial aid because many of them don’t have the economic possibilities to acquire them.
As part of this program, visual diagnostics are carried out to help detect eye problems in students who did not know they were suffering from them in the first place.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
