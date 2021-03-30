Campeche will host the first “Bubble Hotel” on a beach in Mexico

Campeche, Campeche, (March 29, 2021).- Accommodation experiences have changed over time. Most tourists continue to book hotels but many travelers are already following the trend of spending the night in glamping to live a new experience, just as comfortable as a conventional hotel.

The glamping concept offers all the comforts that you can find in a 5-star hotel without neglecting the beautiful views that nature offers.

Fortunately, there are more and more alternative and different accommodations.

On the coast of Campeche, between the Magic Town of Isla Aguada and Sabancuy, a new boutique, luxury, and ecological hotel complex called Playa Mundo Maya is being developed.

It will open at the end of 2021, and it is called Bubbotel, the first luxury bubble hotel on a beach in Mexico. Transparent bubble-shaped rooms near the beach. Guests can sleep with all the comforts and with beautiful views of the sea, the stars, and the jungle.



Photo: Courtesy Bubbotel Campeche

What does Bubbotel Campeche offer for you?

There will be spaces for two and up to six people. The decor is rustic contemporary and, although it is completely transparent (except for the bathroom area), guests will have absolute privacy.

Playa Mundo Maya has an ecological essence, so the same will happen in this new bubble hotel in front of a semi-virgin beach with white sand and turquoise sea. It will include breakfast and it will have its own gourmet restaurant with three different cuisines: seafood grill, Italian and Mexican, which will have very marked flavors of the Yucatan Peninsula.

At night, couples traveling in a romantic plan and families staying at Bubbotel, will be able to admire not only a sky covered with stars, but also a bioluminescent sea.



Photo: Courtesy Bubbotel Campeche

For glampers, there will be a menu of ecotourism activities: excursions to cenotes walks through the mangroves, and of course, visits to the great Maya archaeological sites.

The official website of Bubbotel Campeche has already published what it will cost to sleep in these transparent bubbles: there will be rooms from $ 294, the equivalent of about 6, 057 pesos.

Bubbotel Campeche will be located at 180 federal highway, KM. 63.5, in Isla Aguada , Campeche.

