Merida restaurants finished last year with good sales 

The president of the Canirac Yucatan delegation, Claudia González Góngora pointed out that, at the end of last year, the restaurant sector in Yucatán had an increase in its sales of forty percent, however, this increase is not yet celebrated, on the contrary, it is taken with caution due to the sacrifices and the ravages they suffered during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The leader of the National Chamber of the Restaurant Industry and Seasoned Foods (Canirac) stated: “We closed last year with a positive trend, it was a positive year for the restaurant sector because the most important thing was that we had a hundred percent capacity.

This, is because we were the first sector that suffered from the pandemic, but we were the last to have the necessary conditions for economic recovery because we only have nine months of the allowed capacity at one hundred percent, ” she concluded.

TYT Newsroom