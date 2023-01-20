Man arrested in Kanasín for robbing a taxi driver

In a quick operation, the Kanasín Municipal Police arrested Luis Ángel CP, 25 years old, for assaulting a taxi driver on Thursday, January 19th, threatening him with a knife.

According to the official report, on Thursday, January 19th, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the report of a call for help was received from the Mulchechén neighborhood and upon arrival at the site, the agents of the corporation found Gerardo C., a taxi driver, who told them that minutes before he was robbed by a subject.

He reported that on board his unit with economic number 503 and license plate A-350-YSN offered transportation service to a person in the Itzaes neighborhood who said he was going to the Mulchechén neighborhood. He indicated that upon arrival at the destination, the subject – who was wearing a black shirt, jeans, and a black cap – took a knife out of his clothes, which he placed in the taxi driver’s neck, and demanded that he hand over cash, wallet and his two cell phones (the cab driver had 970 pesos in cash). Then, the criminal fled in an unknown direction.

With the information provided, agents of the corporation conducted a search, and the detainee was located at 81 x 70 and 74 streets in the Andres Quintana Roo neighborhood, Kanasín, being fully identified by the complainant.

Due to the foregoing, he was transferred to the public prison of the South Base for the corresponding purposes and made available to the Public Ministry.

