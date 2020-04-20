  • Feature,
    • COPARMEX asks workers to unite and ask the government to pay part of their wages

     “We propose that only during the period of the emergency, the president of the Republic authorize extraordinary resources, financed with the taxes we all pay,” CANACINTRA

    MEXICO (Times Media Mexico) – The Mexican Employers’ Confederation (Coparmex) called on workers through an advertisement to unite and together, convince President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to authorize the temporary implementation of the solidarity wage and reach a Great National Agreement.

    To avoid a general disappearance of companies in Mexico and, with it, the massive loss of jobs in the face of the economic crisis due to the pandemic.
    “Help us convince the federal government to support the solidarity wage. What worries us most is that you keep your income. We propose that only during the period of the emergency, the President of the Republic authorize extraordinary resources, financed with the taxes we all pay so that a part of your salary is covered with money contributed by the Federation. It is financially viable for the Treasury,” explains the document where  four requests are made to the country’s working sector.

    The first is to remain united, workers and companies.

    The second is that employees request to return to work with the relevant health measures to do so safely and thus keep their jobs. “Your demand to return to work as soon as possible and safely is fundamental.”

    The third demand is that workers help convince the government to accept the solidarity wage, where this sector would contribute a part, “it will make the difference that your work and that of millions more, can survive the crisis and that the income you receive, is not so diminished. That is where the fate of your company is at stake.”

    With data on less employment, the private initiative will seek a National Agreement.

    With the federal government refusing to grant extensions to the private sector for tax payments or workers’ fees, employers are considering using legal channels and putting pressure on unemployment figures, said Enoch Castellanos, President of the Chamber of the Transformation Industry (Canacintra). “I think we should continue to put pressure on the government with the National Emergency Agreement with the data on how many of us are losing jobs so that action is taken soon.” 

    The chamber is collecting data from a (Mini-companies) “Mipyme Observatory” in Canacintra, which will later be opened so that everyone can participate through an online survey.

    “It will be updated every week to pressure the government to take action,” said in a video conference.

     

