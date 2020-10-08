Delta” left a white balance, Navy and Civil Protection said

MERIDA Yucatan (Times Media Mexico) – Hurricane Delta’s passage through Quintana Roo and Yucatan left a white balance. There was minimal damage to infrastructure, said the Secretary of the Navy the National Coordination of Civil Protection.
In Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s conference, the heads of the agencies held a videoconference from Cancún, Quintana Roo, to inform about the actions of support to the population.
From Civil Protection, Laura Vazquez said that the damaged infrastructure in Quintana Roo and Yucatan is minimal.
She indicated that as of today, the international airport of Cancun had reestablished all its communication.
“White balance in both states,” said the head of Civil Protection.
Recognition of Governors
He highlighted the work of Governors Carlos Joaquín González, from Quintana Roo, and Mauricio Vila Dosal, from Yucatán, who supported all the actions and were present with the community.
The Secretary of the Navy, Admiral José Rafael Ojeda Durán, said that according to the presidential instructions, he would travel this Thursday to Río Lagartos and San Felipe, to meet with Governor Vila and attend to the population.
