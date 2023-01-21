Mérida will host the “World Summit of Democratic Cities”

The event will take place on March 5 and 6, within the framework of the eleventh edition of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy 2023.

Mérida, Yucatán, January 20, 2023.- The Mérida City Council headed by Mayor Renán Barrera Concha announced that the city was selected as the venue within the program of the eleventh edition of the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy 2023, which will be held at the national level from February 27 to March 4, in which the main advances in the matter will be presented.

In the press conference that was held at the Olimpo Cultural Center, the Municipal Secretary, Alejandro Ruz Castro, reported that this important forum aims to strengthen local knowledge about direct democracy and improve the procedures and practices of the citizen rights.

Accompanied by the co-chairs of the forum, Joe Mathews and Bruno Kaufmann, and the President of the Institute’s Citizen Participation Commission

Electoral and Citizen Participation of Yucatan (IEPAC), María del Mar Trejo, explained that as part of the Forum, the “World Summit of Democratic Cities” will be held in person, which will take place in the City of Mérida on the 5th and 6th of In March, with the support and collaboration of the Mérida City Council, the National Electoral Institute (INE) and the IEPAC, a program of activities will be carried out to expose the issues that will be addressed at the national level.

On behalf of Mayor Renán Barrera Concha, Ruz Castro stressed that this event will contribute to the development of our democratic foundations, as well as the institutions that care for and preserve it.

“We hope that this next Forum continues to embrace the guiding principles of legality, certainty, impartiality, objectivity and independence, enriching the democratic process in our country and our Latin America, to have strong institutions that guarantee citizen participation in our continent”, narrowed.

Likewise, he added that, from the Mérida City Council, the Municipal President promotes the strengthening of democracy and the construction of an increasingly informed and active citizenry, which has been relevant for the Municipality to be currently considered an example of citizen participation. at the national level.

In his speech, Joe Mathews highlighted that Mérida was chosen as one of the alternate venues as it is considered an example of citizen participation.

“Hence the importance of carrying out this project at the local level since direct democracy does not happen in high places but in localities as is the case of municipalities,” he stressed.

He explained that the Global Forum on Modern Direct Democracy will be held from February 27 to March 4, 2023 in Mexico City, where issues on the prospects and scope of direct democracy will be addressed in the broader context of the crisis of the Democracy at the global level, with an emphasis on Latin America.

He mentioned that a total of 90 countries, 20 international electoral authorities, as well as representatives of universities and civil society organizations will participate.

In the case of Mérida, he pointed out that the event is open to the general public, those interested may register through the website: https://www.democracy.community/registration-mexico.

TYT Newsroom