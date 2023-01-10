Man strips naked in Merida’s Historic Center

A man was photographed completely naked on the streets of Mérida, holding his clothes, in front of the branch of a well-known bank.

At the intersection of Calle 56 x 59 and 57 in the Centro Histórico, a few meters from the Merida Cathedral, a young man decided to take off his clothes without making any further disturbance in front of passersby standing in line at the bus stop.

So far it is not known if the young man was under the influence of any substance or alcoholic beverage, nor the reason why he decided to undress himslef in the middle of the street.

On social networks, the photograph of the man went viral and many users are beginning to speculate about the young man’s motives or mental health.

