Remodeling of the Peón Contreras Theater in Mérida to begin in June

The National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) indicated that repairs to the Peón Contreras Theater in Mérida will begin in June.

According to Arturo Chab Cárdenas, head of the Centro-INAH-Yucatán, said that the first report on the damage caused by the fire was made, however, it was not conclusive because a specialized evaluation is needed on the restoration of the dome.

Only in the first fortnight of December a series of evaluations on the damages caused by the fire were completed, however, a detailed evaluation of the painting of the central dome, which lost its finishes and ornamental details, is required.

It is expected that in the next few days a new expert appraisal will be completed and the conditions and needs for the intervention and immediate restoration will be made known in detail.

It is worth mentioning that the theater has been closed for 100 days after the fire that occurred on November 3, which was caused by a short circuit and caused extensive damage to the auditorium, seating area, stage and, as mentioned in La Verdad Noticia, the central dome.

Chab Cárdenas indicated that the Peón Contreras Theater is a protected building and is one of the monuments of the Historic Center of Mérida, and is a historic cultural precinct, so there is a priority in its attention, intervention and recovery, which is scheduled for the month of June.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments