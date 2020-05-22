Report says a panther prowls around the Cabo Norte residential complex

MERIDA, YUCATAN (May 21, 2020).- Residents of northern Merida say a panther (black jaguar), has been spotted wandering through nearby neighborhoods, so the administration of the Cabo Norte residential complex issued a statement asking for precautions.

The statement called to be careful when going out jogging or walking in nearby streets so as not to have an encounter with wild animals that go out in search of water or food, taking advantage of the low human activity due to the quarantine.

The statement, issued on May 20, says: We hereby inform you that a panther has been seen in the area and surroundings.

“Authorities came to inspect the entire perimeter, but did not find it.

This may be the result of confinement since due to the low mobility as a consequence of the Covid-19 contingency, it is probable that wild animals may be exploring the area.”

“We request your support for the following:

1.- Take extreme precautions when going for a walk or run.

2.- In case of identifying any wild animal, report it to 911 and inform the security booth so that upon arrival the environmental authorities are informed promptly. “

In an interview, Eduardo Cáceres Gasque, one of the representatives of the Cabo Norte residential complex, pointed out that the cat was seen in Temozón, Chablekal and Tixcuytún.

He indicated that they proceeded to call the authorities and alert locals.

“We sent the statement to alert the inhabitants of the area, because there are reports of the sighting of a panther (black jaguar) in Temozón, Chablekal and Tixcuytún.”

“We called the authorities to carry out the corresponding investigations, but they found no trace of the animal,” he confirmed.

José Salvador Canul Dzul, head of the Semarnat Department of Natural Resources and Wildlife in Yucatan, stated that rumors of wildlife sightings frequently circulate at this time of year.

On Thursday May 21, a version of a panther seen in Xcunyá circulated on social networks. Sightings of other animals, such as deer, owls, snakes, toucans, and opossums, have also been reported.

