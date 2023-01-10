Insurance company car involved in an accident on the streets of downtown Merida

Ironically, the car of an insurance company had to be helped by its insurance company after causing a tremendous accident in the streets of the first square of the city of Merida.

The accident occurred a few minutes after 10:00 a.m., at the intersection of 55th and 68th streets. A Nissan Versa with license plates Y-93-BKT of the insurance company Qualitas and a Mitsubishi Grandis van with license plates ZCD-678-D, driven by Amairani C.U. and Jorge S.T., respectively, were involved.

According to what was commented by the experts of the Merida Municipal Police, who arrived first to assist the drivers after receiving the report of the collision, the driver of the Versa was traveling westbound on 55th Street, when upon arriving at the intersection mentioned above, she crashed into the other vehicle.

Damage to a property

As a result of the impact, the driver of the pickup truck lost control of the vehicle, which turned to his right and collided with the wall and the door of the property marked with the number 551-A, causing part of the property to fall.

Both drivers argued that they had the right of way at the traffic light and no one accepted their fault at the scene.

After marking the position of the vehicles and clearing the road, the parties involved waited for their respective insurance companies to determine responsibilities and settle debts.

Operative personnel from this police corporation were present at the scene and were in charge of regulating the traffic in the area.

TYT Newsroom







Comments

comments