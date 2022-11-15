Henry Martín becomes the first Yucatecan ever to play in a FIFA World Cup

Aguilas del América striker Henry Martín will be the first Yucatecan to have the fortune of participating in a World Cup, after being called up by the Mexican National Soccer Team for Qatar 2022.
(La Verdad Noticias).- The official list of the 26 players called up for the World Cup, which will kick off on November 20, was announced through the Mexican team’s official accounts.
With the announcement of the Yucatan native’s call-up to the Mexican National Team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, shared his joy at the inclusion of Henry Martin in the national team.
“Yucatecan pride! A few moments ago Henry Martín’s participation with the Mexican National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup was confirmed, making him the first Yucatecan to participate in a Fifa World Cup,” wrote the governor, who wished the American player every success.
Likewise, Club América stated that the three players from their ranks who will participate in the World Cup are ready to give their all for Mexico in the competition that will begin next Sunday.
Similarly, Venados de Yucatán, the Ascenso League team where Henry Martín played his first games as a professional, wished success to the Yucatecan player, who will be looking to score goals to advance to the fifth game.
“Congratulations Henry, to put Mexico and Yucatán at the top,” wrote the Yucatecan team.
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chinese plagiarism and piracy on AliExpress puts Mexican designers at risk
Internet sales business, whether of food,.
-
Oaxacan indigenous rapper triumphs in the soundtrack of ‘Wakanda Forever’
Mare Advertencia Lirika, an activist from.
-
Street closed due to CFE pole about to collapse in Merida
Due to the danger posed by.
-
Beer: the favorite beverage of all Yucatán
The pandemic has been the most.
-
10 injured in Merida’s Minibus accident
10 passengers were injured after a.
-
90 illegal Cuban immigrants land over 3-day span in the Florida Keys
Sunbathers on a popular Florida Keys.
-
Encouraging reading habits and healthy coexistence in Playa del Carmen
The government headed by Lili Campos.
-
Yucatecan companies seek to encourage exports to Cuba
Fifty Yucatecan companies will seek to.
-
Progreso beaches obtain The Blue Flag distinction for third consecutive year
For the third consecutive year, the.
-
Asthmatic people could have complications due to weather changes in Yucatán
The Mexican Institute of Social Security.
Leave a Comment