Henry Martín becomes the first Yucatecan ever to play in a FIFA World Cup

Aguilas del América striker Henry Martín will be the first Yucatecan to have the fortune of participating in a World Cup, after being called up by the Mexican National Soccer Team for Qatar 2022.

(La Verdad Noticias).- The official list of the 26 players called up for the World Cup, which will kick off on November 20, was announced through the Mexican team’s official accounts.

With the announcement of the Yucatan native’s call-up to the Mexican National Team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the governor of Yucatan, Mauricio Vila Dosal, shared his joy at the inclusion of Henry Martin in the national team.

“Yucatecan pride! A few moments ago Henry Martín’s participation with the Mexican National Team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup was confirmed, making him the first Yucatecan to participate in a Fifa World Cup,” wrote the governor, who wished the American player every success.

Likewise, Club América stated that the three players from their ranks who will participate in the World Cup are ready to give their all for Mexico in the competition that will begin next Sunday.

Similarly, Venados de Yucatán, the Ascenso League team where Henry Martín played his first games as a professional, wished success to the Yucatecan player, who will be looking to score goals to advance to the fifth game.

“Congratulations Henry, to put Mexico and Yucatán at the top,” wrote the Yucatecan team.







