Dead body found lying in the middle of the street in Playa del Carmen

The body of a male person was located on Paseo Central avenue, near the corner of Chemuyil, in the municipality of Solidaridad, the body was discovered by a passerby.

According to the first reports, the discovery occurred at 6:00 p.m., after a passerby alerted the authorities about the discovery of a lifeless body.

Immediately, municipal police officers arrived at the scene and after confirming the presence of the body, they proceeded to cordon off the crime scene.

Ministerial police interviewed some onlookers, who agreed that they had no information on those likely responsible for leaving the body.

Expert services personnel of the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) and after processing the crime scene, transferred the body to the morgue as unknown for the rigorous autopsy.

