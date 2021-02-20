Femicide on the run in Mérida

MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (February 20, 2021). – On Friday, Feb. 19th, the death of the young María Pilar “N” was confirmed, who was allegedly attacked with a knife by her sentimental partner Wílberth Bernabé “N”, in a property located on Calle 31 (between 4 and 6) of the Santa María Chuburná neighborhood, in Merida, Yucatan.
Due to this fact, two minors of 6 and 2 years of age were left without their mother, and all of them lived in the house of the mother of the alleged femicide, who after having committed this outrageous act ran away, for which he is wanted at the moment, and he is being traced through a wide operation of the State Police.
It turned out that the couple had an argument inside the house, and suddenly Wílberth Bernabé took a knife and injured the young woman several times in the neck, and when he realized what he had done, he escaped to an unknown destination.
With her blouse all covered in blood, the young woman managed to go out to the street and asked for help from the next-door neighbors. Minutes later, agents from the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) arrived on the scene and interrogated the witnesses of the events, initiating an operation to try to find the whereabouts of the aggressor.
At the same time, paramedics urgently treated María Pilar and took her to a hospital in an ambulance, but unfortunately, she had lost a lot of blood and died on the way to the hospital.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
