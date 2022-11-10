10 injured in Merida’s Minibus accident

10 passengers were injured after a Mini 2000 truck crashed into a fence in the Sitpach police station due to mechanical failure.

The public transportation bus of the Sitpach route was traveling on 14th Street and at the height of 13th and 15th Streets, it ran out of brakes, so it was projected against a fence, remaining in the brush of an ejido (communal land).

In the accident, 10 passengers were injured, 7 of whom were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

As a result of this accident, the residents of the community are demanding that the authorities expel the transportation line due to the poor condition of their trucks.

