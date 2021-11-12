México Electoral Court modifies consultation date for revocation of mandate to April 10

MEXICO, (November 11, 2021).- The National Electoral Institute (INE) changed the date on which the revocation of the mandate of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador will take place: from March 27 to April 10.

This is because, they argued, it will take more time to review the signatures that are collected on paper.

In order to comply with the ruling of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power (TEPJF) that states that the INE must accept signatures on paper in favor of the mandate revocation consultation, the electoral body made modifications to the guidelines; Among them is that the collection of signatures will be until December 25 and not until the 15 of the same month, as established, therefore the day on which the call will be issued is also modified, which will now be February 4.

It is also modified that Mexican persons residing abroad may participate in the revocation of mandate no later than January 2022 and not on December 15, as was previously marked; the guidelines already include that the means for collecting signatures is by physical and electronic formats.

The INE president counselor, Lorenzo Córdova, explained that the changes to the dates are due to the TEPJF ruling to accept citizen support on paper.

“The review of thousands and probably millions of paper formats forces the INE to dedicate more time to verify and validate the more than 2.7 million citizen support that are required for this exercise to be convened in constitutional terms,” ​​said the counselor.

Change dates

The collection of signatures will be from November 1 to December 25 and no longer to December 15.

Mexican people residing abroad may participate no later than January 2022 and not until December 15.

The call will be issued on February 4 and not on January 12.

The consultation would be made on April 10 and not on March 27.

Source: Forbes

