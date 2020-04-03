Heineken says it will suspend production, distribution in Mexico

Dutch brewer Heineken said on Friday April 3rd, that it will suspend production and distribution from its seven plants in Mexico, in response to the government’s decision to halt non-essential economic activity to contain the new coronavirus.
Heineken Mexico, which employs 16,000 workers, followed Grupo Modelo <GPMCF.PK>, producer of the Corona, Modelo and Pacifico brands, which on Thursday announced similar measures.
The Dutch company said its distribution operations will conclude on Sunday, “in full alignment with the recommendations indicated by our authorities.”
With regards to production, the company will begin reducing its operations “to a minimum … with the sole purpose of avoiding irreversible effects that could make it impossible to reactivate our economic activity.”
So far, Mexico has registered 1,510 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 50 deaths related to the disease.
AP
Comments
more recommended stories
-
RPA software: Shouldn’t it be your go-to choice for business process automation?
Companies in Yucatan are leaders when.
-
Energy Minister says Mexico is attractive to investors despite market crash
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico will.
-
Mexico beer breweries still operating amid coronavirus outbreak (Constellation Brands)
Constellation Brands Inc, the U.S. distributor.
-
Governor Mauricio Vila insists: “Please, stay at home”
Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, sent a.
-
Surviving a bear market for the first time
Although we’re far from reaching the.
-
Streets of Mérida historic center closed due to health contingency
The City of Merida has closed.
-
Next Fortnight in Campeche Crucial to Stem Coronavirus Spread
CAMPECHE Mexico – Although Campeche registers.
-
Yucatan COVID-19 update (April 3rd, 2020)
Since the contingency began and until.
-
State Government delivers ten new patrol cars in Mérida
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN (April 3, 2020).- The.
-
2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season expected to be more active than normal
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is predicted to be more active than.
Leave a Comment