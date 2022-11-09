“Avocados from Mexico” growing steadily through the years within the U.S.

Avocado production is vital to the economy of Mexico with the country being the world’s largest producer of the crop, supplying as much as 45 percent of the international avocado market.

The avocado industry has been growing steadily through the years with the U.S. industry set to sell more than 2.6 billion pounds of avocados imported from Mexico in 2022.

“This will represent a record-breaking crop in terms of volume and eating quality,” said Peter Shore, vice president of product management for Calavo. “Fruit is at peak maturity and ripening great at retail and restaurants.”

Currently, there are more than 30,000 avocado growers and 74 packinghouses in Mexico participating in the cross-border trade.

The biggest news concerning Mexican avocados lately is the state of Jalisco is now permitted to export Hass avocados to the states.

“This is a new growing region and adds in volume to the U.S.,” Shore said, adding that this change will make a big difference in Mexican avocados in the future.

