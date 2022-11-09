 Nicole will directly impact Northeast Florida

Tropical Storm Nicole continues to gain strength as its track aims toward Florida’s east coast. Read live updates below:
Here are the latest updates on Nicole from Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh:
- No direct Nicole impacts through tonight into midday Wed.
- Direct impacts begin by late Wed. & will continue through Thu. into early Fri.
- Heavy rain, wind, rough seas/surf, flooding, a few tornadoes/waterspouts
- Improving conditions by Fri., especially in the afternoon/evening
For Jacksonville/NE Fl./SE Ga. specifically (given *the current* forecast of ‘Nicole’ with improving conditions from west to east & south to north from Fri. afternoon through the weekend):
* Strong onshore flow will continue & become even stronger this week with life-threatening rip currents & dangerous overall marine conditions.
* Surf & breakers reaching double digits & – at times – will be 12+ feet along area beaches Wed. & 15+ feet Thu., only slowly subsiding Fri. Seas will be 20+ feet & extremely rough just offshore. All marine craft should remain in port & secure vessels & equipment.
* Storm Surge will average 3-5 feet along the coast & the St. Johns River. If your property experienced flooding during Ian 6 weeks ago or Irma (2017), the flooding is probably from Nicole.
* St. Johns River – Potentially significant dock & shoreline damage Wed. – Fri.
* Beach erosion will become heavy to severe – a critical facet of the storm considering the recent damage from Ian
* Winds – BEACHES/INTRACOASTAL/ST. JOHNS RIVER – Wed.: increasing to 30-40 mph with 50+ mph gusts… Thu.: peak at 40-60 mph with 70+ mph gusts… Fri.: shifting to offshore – out of the west at 20-30 mph with higher gusts… much lighter winds by Fri. night/Sat.
INLAND (NEAR/WEST OF I-95) – Wed.: 15-25 mph with 30+ mph gusts… Thu.: peak at 30-50 mph with a few 60+ mph gusts… Fri.: shifting to out of the west then northwest through the day at 20-40 mph, higher gusts in the morning, gradually diminishing through the afternoon/evening.
