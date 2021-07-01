Katherine Tai to visit Mexico on Wednesday, July 7th

President Joe Biden’s top trade negotiator plans to travel to Mexico City next week for meetings with her counterparts from Mexico and Canada as the governments seek to build on their free-trade deal that took effect a year ago.
Katherine Tai is due to head to the Mexican capital for meetings on Wednesday with Mexican Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier and Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng, according to people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be identified before a public announcement. It will be her first trip to Latin America and second trip abroad following her travel to Europe in June.
The press offices of the U.S. Trade Representative, Mexican Economy Ministry and Canadian Trade Ministry declined to comment.
At the inaugural meeting of the pact’s Free Trade Commission last month, Tai expressed strong concern about Mexico’s policies that appear to disadvantage U.S. investments, especially in the clean and renewable energy sector, according to an American official. The three nations also discussed workers’ rights.
