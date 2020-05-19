Mérida is in search of space for a mural to pay homage to real life heroes

MÉRIDA.- In order to pay tribute to the Doctors, Nurses, Police officers, health workers and Pubilc Security agents in Yucatan who risk day by day in the essential tasks in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, a call has been launched to seek for a space in the city ​​of Mérida for the elaboration of the “Múul muuk’al” (collective force) project.

The project consists on the painting of a mural dedicated to all the real life heroes in our city. The work will be painted by Creativos Alternos (Alternate Creatives), a group of specialists in murals, decorative paintings and graphic design.

The call is addressed to anyone who has a space that can be used to make a mural.

These are the ideal characteristics of the space:

-Wall with dimensions greater than 25 meters wide by 2.5 meters high.

-Free of obstacles.

-Main avenue or busy street (for greater visibility).

If you have the space and want to be part of the project, you can send the proposal by private message to the Creativos Alternos Facebook page Alternate Creatives, or leave a photo in the comments field.

The closing of proposals will be on May 22 at 8 pm and the mural will be started on May 25.

Creativos Alternos will take care of all logistics, always with the necessary safety and hygiene protocols for its proper development.

