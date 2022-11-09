Chetumal Maya Train station construction works begin

Work on the Maya Train station for the city of Chetumal has officially begun.

On Tuesday, November 8th, clearing work on the centrally located state capital officially began with the arrival of heavy machinery. Once cleared, the four-hectare space will be used to construct the Chetumal Maya Train station.

The Secretary General of the City Council of Othón P. Blanco, Adrián Sánchez, confirmed the start of the project, beginning with a maintenance warehouse, and the construction of the station has now begun.

“There is going to be a terminal, I don’t know if it is in those facilities or around it, but I am aware that there will be a terminal. There will also be sources of employment for the projects that are going to be carried out. We are talking about temporary employment for up to a year,” he said.

The property where the Train station is being built was previously used for the South Border of Chetumal Fair. The land was handed over by the state government to Fonatur toward the end of the past administration of Carlos Joaquin.

Sánchez admitted that the public had not been duly informed, but pointed out that there is a lot of urgency around the Maya Train since they have a deadline to meet.

Since the land did not belong to the municipality, they could not object, although he stated that it is something positive since the President’s promise to bring the Maya Train to Chetumal is being fulfilled.

