Street cleaner brutally attacked in Tekax, Yucatan

According to the police report, the events occurred on Monday, September 12th, around 5:30 in the morning, on Calle 48 between 43 and 45, downtown Tekax, when the victim, like every day, was cleaning the streets of the city.
At one point the woman, identified as Celia, was attacked by a man allegedly under the influence of illicit substances: it was revealed that the street cleaner received a kick, which made her fall to the pavement where she hit her forehead, causing a wound to the front of the skull.
Later, she was beaten with her own broom until it broke, they also attacked her with a metal dustpan, and the woman was left semi-unconscious.
The woman’s aggressor was identified as Eric P., alias “El Panda”, with an address located on Calle 48 between 45 and 47, who after the attack and seeing the police fled to hide in his house.
According to the report, the aggressor demanded a supposed cell phone from the woman, since he claimed that she had stolen it from him; but the woman assured him that she did not know what cell phone he was talking about.
After the attack, the woman was left lying on the ground and was helped by locals who were passing by at the time.
Agents of the Tekax municipal police learned of what had happened and transferred the injured woman to the Tekax general hospital.
