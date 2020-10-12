AMLO personally supervises Maya Train project in the Yucatan Peninsula

The National Tourism Development Fund (Fonatur), made its eighth weekly report (out of 157), on the progress of the Maya Train, where it was highlighted that the project works are being carried out in coordination with more of 30 government institutions.

A summary of the Presidential Construction Supervision Tour was made, which took place over the weekend, together with the representatives of the three levels of government, public entities, and companies involved in the project.

The events were held in the towns of Palenque, Chiapas; Adolfo Ruiz Cortines, Campeche; San Bernardo and Tinum belonging to the state of Yucatán.

In section 1, the representative of the National Institute of Anthropology and History announced the scope of the collaboration between Fonatur and the INAH, as well as the importance of safeguarding archaeological heritage.

In section 2, information was provided on the joint work carried out by Fonatur with UN-Habitat: in which the elaboration of a protocol that will ensure a fair and equitable process for the households subject to relocation stands out.

In section 3, the agreement between Fonatur and the Mérida city council was highlighted, for the rescue of the Cuxtal Reserve, with which this natural area will be expanded with the acquisition of 1,112 hectares and an investment to ensure its restoration and protection.

In section 4, a report was provided on the measures to allow the safe operation of the highway from Mérida to Cancun, which will be a section with double track and total electrification.

General Progress of the Work:

• In section 1, the delimitation process continues with the fencing of the right of way.

• In section 2, the accumulated production of sleepers amounted to 53,527.

• In section 3, progress is being made on the three flora and fauna rescue fronts and the construction of 4 vehicular crossings.

• In section 4, geotechnical work continues: 124 goodman jack tests and 331 open pit studies were carried out.

