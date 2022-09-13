Waitresses fight customers at Progreso’s “Belvedere” restaurant bar

Some 10 women, including waitresses and patrons who were in Progreso’s “Belvedere” restaurant bar, started arguing and ended up fighting each other.
The screams and insults woke up the neighbors, who reported the case to the Municipal Police, and shortly thereafter three patrol cars arrived with a dozen male and female agents, who took the riotous drunks into custody.
The “Belvedere” restaurant bar is located on Calle 27 between 54 and 56 in the Ismael García neighborhood in the east of the city. According to the neighbors, this establishment that works every day, even before the pandemic, worked until 10 at night, but after being closed for two years, when it resumed work in December of last year, its operation hours were expanded, from noon to three in the morning.
After shouting insults and shoving each other, suddenly, all hell broke loose, the scandal spread to the street, at the doors of the canteen restaurant.
Progreso residents say that fights are constant in that restaurant bar since most of the clients arrive already drunk, men and women alike.
They also commented that since the business works until three in the morning, they have seen several people who leave drunk and climb to the roofs of the houses with the intention of stealing from the premises. Due to the above, they ask the municipal authorities to be more vigilant and reduce the operating hours of “Belvedere”.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
—
Comments
