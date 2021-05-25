Roof of ‘Fantasías Miguel’ store collapses in downtown Mérida

Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 25, 2021).- Around 6:30 in the afternoon of this Monday, May 24, the ceiling of the crafts and jewelry store Fantasías Miguel, located in downtown Mérida, on the corner of 58 and 59 streets, collapsed.
Jennifer Ortega, a witness to the incident, said that she was with her mother in the building when they heard a thunderous noise: “We heard that it collapsed and something exploded, we did not know if it was outside or inside the place. They all started running and screaming in despair”, she said.
She mentioned that the employees ran out of the building, however, one of them tried to calm down the customers and get them out of the store in an orderly fashion.
Employees were also checking that no one took any products from the store.
The witness emphasized that she did not see any person among the rubble, or injured.
Due to the collapse of part of the roof of the “Fantasías Miguel” store located on 59-58 street in downtown Mérida, the employees were completely evicted, the area was delimited and surrounding streets were closed for safety reasons.
The Directorate of Claims and Rescue of the SSP Yucatán worked in the place and confirmed that there were no injured people from this incident.
The area was cordoned off and monitored by personnel from the Red Cross, firefighters, municipal police, and the state police.
Photo: La Jornada Maya
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
High response for the Covid vaccine in rural areas near Chetumal
Chetumal, QRoo, May 25, 2021, (SIPSE).-.
-
Tekax market will have a new and tourist image
Tekax, Yucatan, (May 25, 2021).- Two weeks.
-
Peasants take the toll booth on the Mérida – Playa del Carmen highway
Playa del Carmen, QRoo, (May 25,.
-
Forbes says Pemex faces high investment risk in the purchase of the Shell refinery
The refinery has faced losses for.
-
Yucatecan Youtuber yells insults to Mauricio Vila in live broadcast
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 25, 2021).- A.
-
The rainy season is here and we need to keep our patio clean to avoid mosquito breeding
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (May 25, 2021) .-.
-
Missouri teens crash car through the roof of a home
Two teenagers leaving a graduation party.
-
Vaccination continues in Merida and other municipalities in the state of Yucatan
Mérida, Yucatán, (May 25, 2021).- This.
-
What is ‘black fungus’ that is hitting India’s COVID-19 patients?
A rapid rise in cases of.
-
The Specialized Unit against animal abuse will be created in Yucatan
Vila Dosal announced that he has.
Leave a Comment