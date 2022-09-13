  • Crime,
    • AMLO minimizes criminal acts and violence in Orizaba, Veracruz

    September 13, 2022

    Despite the fact that there was a deceased civilian and an attempt was made to burn a cargo truck in Orizaba as a result of an attack, President López Obrador minimized the event during his daily “Mañanera”.

    “Fortunately it was not so serious, it was more a matter of propaganda and networks, and our adversaries are happy,” AMLO said at the conference.

    He reported that there was a detainee and that “even the members of the gangs broadcast live on social networks.” 

    On Monday, September 12th, derived from a vehicle pursuit, there was an armed confrontation allegedly between police officers and armed men in a safe house in Orizaba, Veracruz.

    Cuitláhuac García, governor of the state of Veracruz, explained that the alleged person killed was a criminal leader and that the situation was controlled by the local police forces.

    Regino Burron from Veracruz wrote on his Twitter account:

    Hugs at full speed in Orizaba.
    My land is crying…..
    Total failure of the security policy of the bad government of @lopezobrador_

