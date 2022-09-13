First case of BA.2.75 Centaurus Covid-19 subvariant detected in Mexico City

This first case of Centaurus is a 43-year-old woman resident of Mexico City, who is already under epidemiological surveillance.

The National Institute of Genomic Medicine (Inmegen) reported that the first case of the new subvariant BA.2.75 Centaurus, Covid-19, which derives from the Ómicron variant, was detected in Mexico.

The patient is already under epidemiological surveillance.

The contagion was detected after the patient underwent a study in the Salud Digna laboratory on August 31, which was repeated and confirmed on September 12.

The analyzes resulted in the first case detected with this variant, which was identified in India in early June.

This Centaurus subvariant has spread to Australia, Germany, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Italy, Greece, France, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Russia, and Israel, among others.

Data from the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (GISAID) reveal that so far 1,823 cases of Centaur have been confirmed worldwide.

According to research, the BA.2.75 subvariant could expand up to five times faster than Omicron due to a large number of mutations it has in the spicule region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the population to remain calm, in addition, it recalled that the BA.2.75 subvariant has no official name, since ‘Centaurus’ is just the “unofficial nickname” used by scientists to refer to it.

