AMLO announces he will recommend Carlos Joaquin as Mexico’s ambassador to Canada

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, president of Mexico, announced that Carlos Joaquín, governor of Quintana Roo, will be proposed as Mexico’s ambassador to Canada.

The president arrived at the governorship with the PAN-PRD alliance and this September 25 he will hand over the position to Mara Lezama from the MORENA political party.

This year, Obrador also proposed members of the opposition for diplomatic positions, such as former PRI members Claudia Pavlovich and Carlos Aysa, former governors of Sonora and Campeche, as consul in Barcelona and ambassador of the Dominican Republic, respectively.

