In Sisal, Yucatán service providers face difficulties due the excess of tourists

Sisal, Yucatán, (April 06, 2021).- Service providers from this municipality -recently declared as a “Pueblo Mágico“-, revealed that they have had difficulties to meet the demand of visitors who arrive at this port, because they don´t have enough services.

Although several establishments are making improvements in their premises, they affirmed that they still face infrastructure deficiencies and, above all, trained personnel to serve tourists who come to this site, so they also ask for “patience” and understanding, since the destination does not offers great things as it happens in other states and municipalities of the country.

“Sisal is beach destination that is still developing. We do have comfort, air conditioning, swimming pool, jacuzzi. Everything is being painted and fixed. We are going little by little, I guarantee that, in 2 years, Sisal will have the infrastructure ready to provide a World-Class service, ”said Jaime Abreu Rosado, a merchant from this port.

It was recalled that it was only in the month of December of last year, when the name of Pueblo Mágico was granted to Sisal, a situation that, according to the merchants, took them by surprise, as they affirm that it was a rapid process for which few could were prepared.

However, it was reported that service providers made improvements to their products and facilities, although they acknowledge that until now they have not been able to atend the demand, as happened a few weeks ago, when the port was crowded by about 12 thousand visitors.

The arrival of the coronavirus pandemic caused economic damage, although the visit of tourists has not decreased either, despite the fact that the beaches are closed on the weekends.

In fact, walkers endorsed this measure, ensuring that it is understandable and necessary, due to the pandemic.

According to the local hoteliers, restauranteurs, and service providers of Sisal, since the site is considered a Magic Town, the arrival of visitors has grown by 100 percent, so several businesses have begun a process of training and improvement to meet the demand of national and international tourists .

The urgent thing is to provide this port with sufficient infrastructure for tourist exploitation, they finally commented.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments