Secretariat of Sustainable Development to relocate hundreds of trees in eastern Merida

The head of the Secretariat of Sustainable Development (SDS) of Yucatan, Sayda Rodriguez Gomez, ruled out that there is an ecocide on Avenue 39 located east of Merida, as she assured that no tree recently pruned or removed from the site is dead.
The state official confirmed that the pruning of more than 700 trees was carried out as part of the preparations for the implementation of the IE-Tram and a bicycle path towards the Los Héroes subdivision.
However, she stressed that the avenue “was not left without trees”, but rather a census of the trees was implemented and evaluated to relocate more than 75 percent.
“All the trees were relocated, in fact if you pass by there, you will see that they are more aligned against the sidewalk, many of them are bare, because it is part of the process that is carried out to relocate them, if the IE-Tram is going to pass by there,” she said.
She explained that this program has as phases the evaluation, selective pruning, relocation and in case of not being able to save any, the compensation of trees, as well as the reforestation after the conclusion of the works in the avenue, in order to have more trees than before.
Rodrígez Gómez assured that all this process was carried out with the use of technology that allows the identification of each tree, its environmental services, its relocation possibilities and the amount of water or fertilizer it requires to survive.
The head of the SDS emphasized that for the moment what can be seen is the “black work” of a sustainable mobility project that seeks to benefit public transportation users and cyclists, so we will have to wait until the work is completed to enjoy and reforest the area.
TYT Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Mexico Arrests Alleged Jalisco Cartel Leader
Mexico’s Army reported on Tuesday (06.12.2022).
-
Up to one million pesos, the cost of hospitalization for a COVID-19 condition in CDMX
Nowadays, the subject of diseases weakens.
-
Xibalbá, these are the symptoms of the Yucatecan Covid variant
The number of covid cases in.
-
Mexico with great expectations for the growth of the Medical Tourism industry in 2023
Before the massive vaccination campaigns began.
-
Don’t miss the great Moon-Mars conjunction tonight, Wednesday, December 7th!
From the Yucatan Peninsula, the Moon.
-
Taxi driver killed in tragic accident on Merida’s Periférico
This Tuesday morning a cab driver.
-
INE does not work for any government, or political party: Lorenzo Córdova
Electoral authorities made it clear that.
-
These are the areas of Mérida where new public transport routes will be installed
In the first months of 2023.
-
New health program launched in Campeche
President Andrés Manuel López announced on.
-
The “Virgin” star shower, December 7 to 17
From the 7th to the 17th.
Leave a Comment