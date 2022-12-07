Secretariat of Sustainable Development to relocate hundreds of trees in eastern Merida

The head of the Secretariat of Sustainable Development (SDS) of Yucatan, Sayda Rodriguez Gomez, ruled out that there is an ecocide on Avenue 39 located east of Merida, as she assured that no tree recently pruned or removed from the site is dead.

The state official confirmed that the pruning of more than 700 trees was carried out as part of the preparations for the implementation of the IE-Tram and a bicycle path towards the Los Héroes subdivision.

However, she stressed that the avenue “was not left without trees”, but rather a census of the trees was implemented and evaluated to relocate more than 75 percent.

“All the trees were relocated, in fact if you pass by there, you will see that they are more aligned against the sidewalk, many of them are bare, because it is part of the process that is carried out to relocate them, if the IE-Tram is going to pass by there,” she said.

She explained that this program has as phases the evaluation, selective pruning, relocation and in case of not being able to save any, the compensation of trees, as well as the reforestation after the conclusion of the works in the avenue, in order to have more trees than before.

Rodrígez Gómez assured that all this process was carried out with the use of technology that allows the identification of each tree, its environmental services, its relocation possibilities and the amount of water or fertilizer it requires to survive.

The head of the SDS emphasized that for the moment what can be seen is the “black work” of a sustainable mobility project that seeks to benefit public transportation users and cyclists, so we will have to wait until the work is completed to enjoy and reforest the area.

TYT Newsroom







