Power outages continue: millions of users in 28 states of Mexico have no electricity.

The figure represents the loss of millions of pesos for businesses.
MEXICO CITY (EF) – As stated by the CFE at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, millions of users of the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) remained without electricity service in 28 states.
The company said it is in close coordination with the National Energy Control Center (Cenace) to maintain the electric system’s stability and avoid a more significant impact and attend to the restoration activities it instructs.
They detailed that the interruptions to the power supply programmed by Cenace in the states of Mexico, Aguascalientes, Colima, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, and Zacatecas are to maintain the stability of the National Electric System (SEN). However, the blackout reached the Yucatan Peninsula.
“These are rotating and random load cuts. There is no risk of massive blackouts, as has been erroneously reported in some media. The Federal Electricity Commission has made available to Cenace all its generation plants to achieve load-generation balance, which has managed to reduce load shedding,” CFE indicated.
It was mentioned that load cuts or load shedding are a disconnection of the electric supply carried out from the Control Centers to maintain stability in the Electric System in some regions of the country and avoid a collapse.
These programmed and controlled outages are instructed by Cenace, responsible for guaranteeing the stability of the National Electric System and the CFE executes them in a staggered manner and by blocks so that users do not remain for long periods without electric power service.
The CFE emphasized that priority services such as hospitals, clinics, water systems, and supermarkets will have a regular electricity supply, which did not happen.
Due to the adverse weather conditions in the north of the country, particularly those bordering Texas, natural gas, which is the input to generate energy, has stopped being received. As a result, the balance between load and generation has been affected. To avoid a collapse or significant blackout during peak demand hours, scheduled and controlled power outages are applied.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
