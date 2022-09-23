“Mr. President, your administration is the most violent in the history of Mexico”, Jorge Ramos told AMLO

Mexican international reporter Jorge Ramos told AMLO that his government is already the most violent in the history of Mexico.

During the ‘mañanera‘ morning’ press conference, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador was questioned by reporter Jorge Ramos about the situation of violence in Mexico, since, for the communicator, the current government ‘is already the most violent in the history of the country.

From the National Palace, the Mexican president refuted the journalist and assured him that “he has other data”, that does not coincide with his information, despite the fact that Jorge Ramos stressed that the data was obtained precisely from the Executive Secretariat.

“I do not agree with you, I believe that your data is not right (sic…) It’s a matter of how you present the information, and how we consider that it should be disclosed,” AMLO said (whatever that means).

“If you don’t correct things, it will get worse. There are 84 Mexicans murdered per day. By the end of 2024, there will be 191,000 people murdered,” Jorge Ramos replied.

Given this situation, López Obrador used the presentation detailing the percentage of violence that increased each six-year term, from Carlos Salinas de Gortari six year term to date. And according to AMLO, the violent acts increased significantly in times of Felipe Calderón and, on the contrary, the government of the 4T maintains a downward trend.

El presidente López Obrador defendió, ante el periodista Jorge Ramos, que la estrategia de seguridad de su Gobierno, pese a los 134 mil 493 homicidios dolosos en lo que va del actual sexenio, ha funcionado.



"Ya empezó a dar resultados", señaló.



Más, en: https://t.co/GO9tCjqm12 pic.twitter.com/mUPfXpihMu — Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) September 22, 2022

Lopez Obrador recalled that the last time Jorge Ramos was in the ‘mañanera’, he raised the same question by presenting information provided by the Mexican government; however, at that time Obrador was doubtful, but this time, he just kept saying that his government is maintaining a downward trend.

Finally, AMLO made it very clear that his government is not going to change its security strategy (if that could be called a strategy) because for him it is working and that is why he is “calm and optimistic.”

It is evident that 134,000 homicides in less than four years do not mean anything to the Mexican president, he is absolutely indifferent to the tremendous wave of violence that is plaguing the country.

