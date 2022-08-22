Man dies after falling from the roof of a house in Izamal

A 58-year-old man was found dead lying on the pavement of the streets of the Historic Center of Izamal, Yucatan.
The events occurred on Sunday, August 21st when residents of the area reported a man lying dead in the middle of the street.
The man was identified as Rodrigo “N”, apparently a worker of the Mayan Train Project, who lived together with other colleagues on a property located on Calle 32 (between 31 y 33).
It is presumed that Rodrigo was drinking before climbing to the roof of the house, from which he fell and suffered a fatal blow to the head that would have caused his immediate death.
Agents of the Municipal Police and paramedics arrived at the scene, who unfortunately could not do anything, since the man no longer had vital signs.
The site was cordoned off by municipal agents waiting for the agents of the State Investigative Police (PEI) to initiate investigations and rule out a crime.
Semefo personnel arrived at the scene to remove the body.
