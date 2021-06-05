Dry Law in Yucatan will be three days long: June 5, 6 and 7

Mérida, Yuc., (June 5, 2021).- On Sunday, June 6th, the Secretary-General of the Government, María Fritz Sierra, anticipated that the dry law was effective “from the first minute of Saturday, June 5th, and until Monday 7th, at 23:59 hours ”.

Previously, Vila Dosal had said that the dry law in Yucatan would be from “The first hours of Saturday and will end in the last hour of Sunday, as established by law. It’s the same, it’s everywhere ”.

Given the discrepancy in the dates, the state government responded as follows.

“Abiding by the legality of the electoral processes, the dry law will be established from the first minutes of Saturday the 5th and until Monday the 7th of June at 11:59 pm.”

That is to say, next Tuesday the 8th, the sale of alcoholic beverages will resume at conventional times.

The elections will be next June 6 and several entities have already reported times and days of the so-called dry law for the elections.

In section 2 of article 300, the law states that “On the day of the election and the preceding one, the competent authorities, the regulations that exist in each federative entity, may establish measures to limit the service hours of the establishments that serve drinks ”.

In the 2018 electoral process, when the elections were held on July 1, the state government implemented the dry law from the first minute on Saturday, June 30 until 11 a.m. on Monday, July 2.

There will be no vaccination on Sunday, campaign resumes on Monday, June 7.

On Saturday, June 5, the vaccination of the second dose of adults over 60 years of age in Mérida ends. On Sunday 6 there will be no vaccination day in any module, immunization would resume on Monday or Tuesday of the next week, which will be determined by the federal coordinators of the process.

