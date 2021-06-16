Yucatán will have more international support for the tourism and business sectors

Mérida, Yucatán, (June 16, 2021).- As part of the Economic Recovery Plan of the administration headed by Governor Mauricio Vila Dosal, relations with countries such as Germany and the United States were strengthened to support entrepreneurs and businessmen with international programs that provide knowledge about foreign markets and allow the development of investment export strategies.

The Yucatecan Institute of Entrepreneurs (IYEM), the Tourism Development Secretariat (Sefotur), and the Coordination of International Affairs announced, before representatives of local associations and chambers, the second call developed by ENPACT, funded by both the German Ministry of Cooperation and Economic Development as by the TUI Care Foundation.

Yucatán’s State Secretary of Tourism Promotion, Michelle Fridman Hirsch, invited everyone present to unite for a common good, which is the recovery of this important industry, as a development priority for the territory, in addition to a personal approach with the members of each organization, to invite them to participate and bring them closer to these important international mechanisms.

During this crisis, Yucatán stood out for being a state where the private initiative, together with the state government, joined forces to try to give survival to our sector, that these companies were not lost and avoid the loss of the largest possible number of jobs, ” he explained.

In that sense, the official added that in the second stage of the Tourism Recovery Plan “Yucatán against Covid”, other types of support were sought that did not exist in Mexico and that is how this very interesting project of the TUI Foundation was found, called “Empowering entrepreneurship initiative”, whose registration will remain open until June 20, on the page www.enpact.org

For his part, the director of the IYEM, Antonio González Blanco, pointed out that the work coordinated with the German Consulate and Embassy, ​​as well as the ENPACT firm, has been very productive in bringing options to entrepreneurs and businessmen, such as this one, which grants up to nine thousand euros and specialized mentoring for the needs of each business.

The “Fit for partnership” scheme is also available, promoted by the German Ministry of Economy and Energy with the Embassy of that country in Mexico and the Business Coordinating Council in Yucatán, for companies of any line of business that seek to establish business relationships, learn about the German market and design strategies to mobilize your products or services.

It offers three stages: the first is eight weeks of training and virtual training, with highly qualified advisers; the second, six months of follow-up, in which a commercial and business development project will be created in the European nation, and the third, the selected brands will have the opportunity to travel to meet their contacts and close deals.

In the same way, the official stressed the good relationship that exists, during the current state administration, with the United States Consulate in Mérida and its representative, Courtney Beale, as this has made it possible to carry out various joint projects; For this reason, he thanked this institution for its interest in disseminating calls from the neighboring country, which directly benefit the segment.

One is the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE), an initiative of the Government of the American Union, designed to empower women, to provide them with tools to turn their ideas into successful companies, unleash their economic potential, and create better conditions of stability, security, and prosperity in their communities.

With it, González Blanco mentioned, 35 local microentrepreneurs will be supported with virtual training, 16 hours of complementary advice through online sessions and a pitch contest, where the first place will obtain an economic incentive of 500 dollars and the second, up to 400.

Finally, it was possible to access, in coordination with the Embassy, ​​the Speakers Program of the United States, in which experts from that country contribute their knowledge and experience, through virtual conferences, so that micro, small and medium-sized companies have better strategies to cope with the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic has generated.

In the meetings before the launch of the programs, the Regional Coordinator for Latin America of Enpact, Marcelino Turati Gómez; the head of International Affairs of the Government of Yucatán, Ariadne Morales Acevedo, and the specialist in Political and Economic Affairs of the United States Consulate in Mérida, Giovanna Cabrera.

Likewise, the Economic Officer of the US Embassy in Mexico, Michael Ruhsenberger; the respective director and deputy director of International Cooperation in the Productive Development Unit of the Federal Ministry of Economy, Ivanna Fernández and Quetzali Vázquez, and the counselor for Economic Affairs of the German Embassy in Mexico City, Sarah Basic.

All calls are open and, for more information, you can visit the page iyem.yucatan.gob.mx or the social networks of the same agency.

