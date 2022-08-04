In June, hotel occupancy reached 52% in Yucatan

In June, hotels in Yucatan registered 52 percent room occupancy. Merida had the highest record with 55 percent, followed by Valladolid with 48.86 percent and Izamal with 36.23 percent.

MÉRIDA, Yucatán.— The Mexican Association of Hotels in Yucatán (AMHY) announced that, in the month of June 2022, hotel occupancy in the state reached 52%, at the same time, it reported that the destination with the highest record was the city of Mérida with 55%, followed by Valladolid and Izamal.

Juan José Martín Pacheco, president of the AMHY, indicated that the figure obtained in June is 16.95% higher than that of the same month of 2021, when the businesses operated with limited capacity due to the pandemic.

Mérida, the favorite destination for tourists

Martín Pacheco specified that prior to the first month of the summer vacation period, Mérida was the favorite destination for tourists, both nationals and foreigners who arrived lured by the attractions of the city.

The report also shows that the hotels in the other sites of interest had an occupancy rate of 34.71%.

Magical Towns: Valladolid and Izamal

Pacheco highlighted that Valladolid and Izamal, Magical Towns of Yucatan, were placed in the second and third destinations, respectively, with the highest number of occupied hotel rooms.

Valladolid reached 48.86 percent and Izamal 36.23 percent, both cities are very attractive mainly for foreign tourists, due to their architecture, culture and gastronomy.

Beach destinations and archaeological sites

On the beach destinations, the rooms were filled at 32.30 percent and in Chichen Itza at 14.26 percent during the month of June.

“To obtain the figures, the sampling was carried out in 90 hotels in the state, with a total of 5,267 rooms, of which 64 hotels with 4,553 rooms were from Merida and 26 with 714 rooms from other parts of the state,” Martin Pacheco explained.

Comparative June 2022-June 2021

Martín Pacheco indicated that, when comparing hotel occupancy in June 2022 with the same month of 2021 in the capital of Yucatan, an increase of 19 points is observed.

He stressed that in 2021 the hotels in the Yucatecan capital registered 36 percent and this year it is 55, while in the interior of the state the increase was 4.87 percent.

