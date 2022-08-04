Yucatan registered more than 300 cases of suicide during 2021

The suicide rate in Yucatan in 2022 continues to climb with a tendency to worsen, as the state ranks second nationally and moves towards first place.

According to data presented by the Inegi, the state already occupies the second national place in this type of deaths.

Suicide rate in Yucatan on the rise

The suicide rate in Yucatan is 14.5 per 100,000 inhabitants, adding 342 suicides last year (almost one per day in average).

The national average was 6.6 cases on this scale, which was doubled by the state, which was only surpassed by Chihuahua, with 15.2 and followed by Aguascalientes, with 12.0, which are the three states with the highest index of suicides in Mexico.

The states that presented the lowest rates of deaths by suicide were: Guerrero, with 1.2; Veracruz, with 3.1, and Baja California, with 3.2.

Suicides in Yucatan 2021 2022

How many deaths by suicide occurred in Yucatan last year?

According to the Inegi report presented last Wednesday, July 27th, the suicide count in Yucatan is 342 cases, an unprecedented number for the state.

Yucatan has exceeded the barrier of 200 suicides six times in the last 11 years, the last four being consecutive -from 2018 to 2021-. The most scandalous figure was recorded in 2021, with a total of 342.

The suicide rate in Yucatan exceeded that of 2020 by 22%.

With these figures, Yucatan exceeded 10 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the sixth year in a row. The previous times occurred in 2020, when there were 10.4 —year in which the state ranked third nationally—, in 2009, with 11.3 cases; in 2010, with 10.5; in 2016, with 10.4; in 2018, 10.9 and in 2019, with 11.

Yucatan is the tenth Mexican state with more cases of depression registered

The analysis presented by the Inegi also shows that the phenomenon of suicidal behavior also considerably affects the other two states of the Peninsula, which are part of the 10 states with the highest rate of suicides: Campeche is fourth, with 11 cases for every 100,000 and Quintana Roo is tenth, with 8.8 cases.

