  • Headlines,
  • International,
  • News

    • A cruise ship passenger died after testing positive for COVID-19 on the Carnival Vista

    By on August 24, 2021
    The Carnival Vista cruise ship. RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images
    • The ship, which left Texas at the end of July, had 27 people test positive.
    • The passenger was admitted into a hospital in Belize and later evacuated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she died.

    A passenger onboard a Carnival cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, The New York Times reported

    Over the course of 2 weeks, 27 people aboard the Carnival Vista cruise ship – including 26 crew members – were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the report. One of the infected, a passenger, later died, the Times reported.

    The ship set sail from Galveston, Texas in late July. By early August, the vessel had the highest number of reported cases since June, according to the Times.

    CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE NEW YORK TIMES

    The Yucatan Times
    Newsroom



    Comments

    comments

    more recommended stories

    Leave a Comment