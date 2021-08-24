A cruise ship passenger died after testing positive for COVID-19 on the Carnival Vista

- The ship, which left Texas at the end of July, had 27 people test positive.
- The passenger was admitted into a hospital in Belize and later evacuated to Tulsa, Oklahoma, where she died.
A passenger onboard a Carnival cruise ship tested positive for COVID-19 and later died, The New York Times reported
Over the course of 2 weeks, 27 people aboard the Carnival Vista cruise ship – including 26 crew members – were diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the report. One of the infected, a passenger, later died, the Times reported.
The ship set sail from Galveston, Texas in late July. By early August, the vessel had the highest number of reported cases since June, according to the Times.
CLICK HERE FOR FULL ARTICLE ON THE NEW YORK TIMES
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Chiapas bets on nature and cultural value to attract more tourism
Merida Yucatan; August 24, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Tourism entrepreneurs discuss how to rescue the tourism industry in Yucatan
Merida Yucatan; August 24, 2021 (ACOM) .-.
-
Activist says that Yucatán has many debts with the LGBTTTI community
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021).- In.
-
Residents accuse Profepa of covering up ecocide of the ‘Estero de Chac’ in Chetumal
Two years ago they began with.
-
Campeche restaurant owners go through a critical situation due to low sales
Campeche, (August 24, 2021).- Despite the.
-
Rock and roll legend Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies at 80
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who.
-
Members of the Mexican Navy and National Guard fight in Cancun park
Cancun, Quintana Roo, (August 24, 2021).-.
-
Mérida Zoos suffer damage from Grace’s passage
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
Houses in Campeche, Tabasco, and Yucatan, the ones with the worst humidity problems in the country
Mérida, Yucatan, (August 24, 2021) .-.
-
A “Cocina Economica” employee gets electrocuted in Downtown Mérida
Mérida, Yucatán, (August 24, 2021).- An.
Leave a Comment