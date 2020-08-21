Mayor of Tizimín tests positive for COVID-19

Tizimín, Yucatán, August 20, 2020 (ACOM) .- The mayor of Tizimín, Mario González González, became the sixth Yucatecan municipal president to test positive for coronavirus.
“I want to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and I will be in isolation following the recommendations of the medical staff of the Tizimín Health Center,” he wrote on social networks.
“From my home, I will be in communication with the councilors, directors and coordinators so that the City Council’s work does not stop and the citizens continue to be served,” added the PRI mayor.
Two of the municipal authorities affected by the pandemic have unfortunately passed away, Reyna Marlene Catzín Chí from Maxcanú and Rigoberto Javier Tun Salas from Samahil.
Other mayors who tested positive in Yucatan:
Bokobá, Rubí Alejandrina Sosa Pérez
Santa Elena, Luis Alberto Sansores Mian
Uayma, Yamili Cupul
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Most Americans say the US response to coronavirus makes them feel embarrassed
A strong majority of Americans (58%).
-
Tropical depression No. 14 continues its course towards the Yucatan Peninsula
Tropical Depression 14 has formed this.
-
Newborn defeats COVID in a matter of days
The mother presented symptoms of COVID-19.
-
Star Wars characters visit Mérida’s IMSS T-1
MÉRIDA, YUCATAN.- Members of the Star.
-
Family denied reboarding cruiser after they broke COVID-19 protocol
MSC Cruises cracked down on passengers who.
-
Remember your facemask and umbrella, it’s a thunderous day in Yucatan
Comments comments
-
The pre-Hispanic aqueduct of Texcoco has suffered irreversible damage
El Universal.- In 1539, Fray Juan.
-
Implementation of staggered schedules for economic sectors has commenced
Comments comments
-
Steve Bannon arrested for alleged fraud in the construction of the wall with Mexico
On Thursday, August 20, 2020; Steve.
-
People in Progreso struggle with streams of muddy water
Comments comments
Leave a Comment