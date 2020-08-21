Mayor of Tizimín tests positive for COVID-19

Tizimín, Yucatán, August 20, 2020 (ACOM) .- The mayor of Tizimín, Mario González González, became the sixth Yucatecan municipal president to test positive for coronavirus.

“I want to inform you that I have tested positive for COVID-19 and I will be in isolation following the recommendations of the medical staff of the Tizimín Health Center,” he wrote on social networks.

“From my home, I will be in communication with the councilors, directors and coordinators so that the City Council’s work does not stop and the citizens continue to be served,” added the PRI mayor.

Two of the municipal authorities affected by the pandemic have unfortunately passed away, Reyna Marlene Catzín Chí from Maxcanú and Rigoberto Javier Tun Salas from Samahil.

Other mayors who tested positive in Yucatan:

Bokobá, Rubí Alejandrina Sosa Pérez

Santa Elena, Luis Alberto Sansores Mian

Uayma, Yamili Cupul

