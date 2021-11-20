At Trilateral Summit, the “3 Amigos” accelerate the regional Zero-Emissions Plan for 2030

Mexico, the US and Canada commit to accelerate the clean transportation transition by 2030.
WASHINGTON, United States, (November 20, 2021).- At the IX North American Leaders Summit, the leaders of Mexico, the United States, and Canada pledged to accelerate the transition to zero-emission vehicles in the next 10 years.
“All three countries intend to promote ambitious policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from transportation in this decade, including rapidly accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles, a global market trend that offers a historic opportunity for North America”, details the Joint Declaration signed by the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, of the United States, Joe Biden, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.
Under the heading “Addressing the Climate Crisis”, the three countries collectively commit to taking swift and coordinated action to fight climate change.
“We agree to work together to accelerate the manufacturing and deployment of zero-emission vehicles while working towards an all-electric future.”
The three countries are committed to launching efforts to improve cooperation in the transition with the aim of developing a strategy that ensures the competitiveness, prosperity, environmental sustainability, and social inclusion of the sector throughout the region.
They recognized that climate change increasingly threatens prosperity in the region, with more frequent and powerful hurricanes destroying businesses and communities, wildfires devastating farms and homes, record heat waves, extreme cold, and droughts that put pressure on infrastructure and have caused thousands of deaths each year and millions of losses in damaged crops.
The three leaders acknowledge that climate change also drives the movements of migrants arriving at the borders of the three countries, for which they recognize the importance of global efforts to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius “and we share the opinion that The 2020s is a decisive decade ” to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Source: Heraldo de México
The Yucatan Times Newsroom
