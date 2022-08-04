Federal judge revokes all three injunctions against Section 5 of the Maya Train Project

Section 5 of the Maya Train project has been given the green light. On Wednesday, August 3rd, a federal judge revoked the three definitive suspensions against Section 5 that prevented the continuation of its construction.

After the Wednesday announcement, Javier May, director of Fonatur, celebrated the news on social media adding photos of the judicial judgement that will allow the work to move forward.

“Good news for the people! The “definitive suspensions” of injunctions 884/2022, 923/2022 and 1003/2022 that were on Section 5 South of the Maya Train have been revoked. The work has always been legal, but we met all the requirements of the judge to leave no doubt.”

The construction of the train entered into litigation due to appeals filed by the Sélvame del Tren organization who argued that its construction will cause ecocide. Above all, the environmental organization points out that the development of the project began without having an Environmental Impact Statement.

On July 18, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared the project a matter of national security, which allowed construction to continue.

The Yucatan Times

Newsroom







Comments

comments