Federal judge revokes all three injunctions against Section 5 of the Maya Train Project

Section 5 of the Maya Train project has been given the green light. On Wednesday, August 3rd, a federal judge revoked the three definitive suspensions against Section 5 that prevented the continuation of its construction.
After the Wednesday announcement, Javier May, director of Fonatur, celebrated the news on social media adding photos of the judicial judgement that will allow the work to move forward.
“Good news for the people! The “definitive suspensions” of injunctions 884/2022, 923/2022 and 1003/2022 that were on Section 5 South of the Maya Train have been revoked. The work has always been legal, but we met all the requirements of the judge to leave no doubt.”
The construction of the train entered into litigation due to appeals filed by the Sélvame del Tren organization who argued that its construction will cause ecocide. Above all, the environmental organization points out that the development of the project began without having an Environmental Impact Statement.
On July 18, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador declared the project a matter of national security, which allowed construction to continue.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Remittances to Mexico totaled $27.56 billion USD in the first half of 2022
Remittances to Mexico totaled $27.56 billion.
-
In June, hotel occupancy reached 52% in Yucatan
In June, hotels in Yucatan registered.
-
Yucatan registered more than 300 cases of suicide during 2021
The suicide rate in Yucatan in.
-
Yucatecan Ejidatarios block the Cacalchén – Hoctún highway, they demand fair payment for their lands
A group of Yucatecan Ejidatarios blocked.
-
Red Tide forces fish and octopuses to land on the coast of Telchac, Yucatan
Hundreds of marine species have washed.
-
Cancun and Playa del Carmen are the noisiest cities in Mexico
The 911 emergency number in both.
-
Three reasons why a 2022 recession would be like no other before in the U.S.
No two recessions are alike. But.
-
Iran now talks openly about enriched uranium and nuclear weapons
Iranian officials now speak openly about.
-
Cuba announced it will begin purchasing US dollars at nearly five times the current rate
On Thursday, August 4th, Cuba announced.
-
One more journalist was murdered in Mexico
Another journalist has been gunned down.
Leave a Comment