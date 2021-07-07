Dangerous criminal arrested by SSP in Ciudad Caucel

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 07, 2021).- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), in coordination with the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the SSP, reported the arrest of Alfonso de Jesús R.C., related to several accusations in Ciudad Caucel, who was made available to the Control Judge, who will define his legal situation.
The defendant was caught in the La Herradura subdivision, after threatening his victim A.J.L.S. with a knife, to strip him of his cell phone and cash, after which the victim gave notice to the police authorities, who detained him streets ahead.
Alfonso de Jesús R.C. has several complaints from citizens of the area, which are already attended by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), which for now, integrates the investigation folder under criminal case 7188/2021, which involves him with the robbery with violence mentioned above.
In addition, a month ago he burned down the house that his ex-sentimental partner rented and destroyed her belongings as well as that of his two children.
In accordance with the terms of the Law, 48 hours must elapse for the integration of the initial folder by the FGE, in accordance with the Constitutional deadline for its corresponding availability.
The Yucatan Times
Newsroom
Comments
more recommended stories
-
Yucatan businessmen and government seek agreement to remove mobility restriction
Tourism sector urges to revise the.
-
Sisal in calm one day after the protest; locals threaten to close the port
Hunucmá, Yucatán; July 07, 2021 (ACOM).- The.
-
“Canelo Energy” coming soon…
Mexican boxing champion and superstar Saúl.
-
Mauricio Vila presents the school calendar for 2021-2022
Mèrida, Yucatàn, (July 07, 2021).- Governor.
-
Haiti president Jovenel Moïse assassinated
Haiti Prime Minister declared that the.
-
This is how Mauricio Vila reacted when his name was mentioned as a probable presidential candidate in 2024 (Video)
Mauricio Vila assures that these are.
-
During the most recent edition of Miss Mexico, 15 cases of Covid-19 were registered among the 32 participants
After spending weeks at the headquarters,.
-
COVID-19 positive migrants moved from tent encampment in Reynosa, Tamaulipas
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — A group of.
-
Satellite Internet coming to Mexico in October 2021
Tesla founder Elon Musk has received.
-
Mexico officials hope vaccine coverage will make pandemic surge less deadly
When Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo.
Leave a Comment