Dangerous criminal arrested by SSP in Ciudad Caucel

Mérida, Yucatán, (July 07, 2021).- The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), in coordination with the State Investigation Police (PEI) of the SSP, reported the arrest of Alfonso de Jesús R.C., related to several accusations in Ciudad Caucel, who was made available to the Control Judge, who will define his legal situation.

The defendant was caught in the La Herradura subdivision, after threatening his victim A.J.L.S. with a knife, to strip him of his cell phone and cash, after which the victim gave notice to the police authorities, who detained him streets ahead.

Alfonso de Jesús R.C. has several complaints from citizens of the area, which are already attended by the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), which for now, integrates the investigation folder under criminal case 7188/2021, which involves him with the robbery with violence mentioned above.

Photo: (Reporteros Hoy)

In addition, a month ago he burned down the house that his ex-sentimental partner rented and destroyed her belongings as well as that of his two children.

In accordance with the terms of the Law, 48 hours must elapse for the integration of the initial folder by the FGE, in accordance with the Constitutional deadline for its corresponding availability.

